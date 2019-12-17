Delhi Confidential: Image of Empowerment

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani

Music lovers were in for a surprise political moment at the concert by rock band U2 on Sunday when Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani’s picture popped up in an audio-visual presentation during the show. The segment on women’s empowerment celebrated ‘Sheroes’, or she heroes. Irani shared space with Indian-origin astronaut Kalpana Chawla, US talk show host and gay rights activists Ellen Degeneres, and author Arundhati Roy, among others.

Suggesting Increase

At a time the government is planning to revamp the central vista in Lutyens’ Delhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee has a suggestion. While advocating an increase in the number of seats in Lok Sabha, he says that the Central Hall of Parliament can be converted into the new Lok Sabha, and the present Lower House may be used to accommodate the enhanced Rajya Sabha. It will deal with the logistical difficulties of space constraint for seating the enhanced number of MPs, Mukherjee has suggested.

Inspiring Presence

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s decision to sit on a dharna at India Gate enthused the Congress rank and file. Even the old guard — the likes of Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, and P L Punia — sat with Priyanka in the biting cold along with young leaders such as K C Venugopal, Sushmita Dev and Jitin Prasada. But many Congress workers were wondering why Rahul Gandhi did not make an appearance. One gets to hear Rahul is abroad — apparently he left on Sunday and will be away for at least a week. In his absence, Priyanka will also travel to Jharkhand to address a rally in Badharwa with JMM chief Hemant Soren and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App