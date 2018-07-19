Delhi Confidential: Smiling It Away

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar

ALTHOUGH HE spoke in support of the Right to Education Bill amendment in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy could not resist the chance to take a veiled swipe at the government. He said under Prakash Javadekar the HRD Ministry had done away with the confrontational attitude it used to have earlier. He also said that Javadekar had done a great job of resisting RSS pressure on his ministry although he was an RSS volunteer and a Marathi Brahmin to boot. All Javadekar could offer in response was a smile, which some interpreted as a knowing smile.

House Appreciation

S S Ahluwalia, who was moved to Electronics and IT Ministry as Minister of State in May, seemed to have lived up to his image of ‘Google Guru’ — a name even Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses for him because of his expertise in communication gadgets. In two months, Ahluwalia has ensured that every MP gets Wi-Fi access inside Parliament. Announcing that MPs would have Wi-Fi access inside the House through intra-net and can browse various government websites, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan appreciated Ahluwalia’s efforts to get it done. The Speaker said it was a major step towards a paperless Parliament.

Family Bonding

KARNATAKA CHIEF Minister H D Kumaraswamy may be having a tough time in dealing with coalition after he joined hands with the Congress. However, the political developments seemed to have helped him improve his family ties. Kumaraswamy, who came to the national capital on Tuesday night, flew with his father and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, mother Chinnamma and his brother H D Revanna. He also hosted a dinner for his parents and brother on Tuesday night at Karnataka Bhavan. During his previous 20-month tenure, he never invited his father to the state Bhawan when he was in Delhi. Deve Gowda was miffed with him as he had joined hands with the BJP to form government in the state.

