Delhi Confidential: Full House Expected

RBI governor Urjit R Patel will deliver a lecture at the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Thursday. To ensure a healthy turnout, the CVC has sent out a missive to all central vigilance officers (CVOs) in Delhi and NCR, making it mandatory for them to attend the event. The CVC says failure to attend the lecture series will be viewed adversely, as efforts to improve their knowledge is being wasted. The talk by Patel comes at a time of mounting non-performing assets for banks and questions over the role of CVOs in public sector banks.

Twitter Flourish

S Y Quraishi is the only former Chief Election Commissioner active on Twitter, and until recently was the only person with some connection to the Election Commission fielding poll-related queries on social media. Not any more. The EC has appointed information services officer S B Saran as its spokesperson, who has been pretty active on Twitter lately. Incumbent Election Commissioner and former Finance secretary Ashok Lavasa is also on Twitter. In fact, on Wednesday, when Quraishi tweeted a link to a news article on allegations of discrepancies in Rajasthan’s electoral rolls, Lavasa promptly replied to Quraishi, clarifying that the full Commission had met the complainants and immediately ordered the Chief Electoral Officer of the state to verify their claims on ground.

Off-Track List

The Congress on Wednesday came out with nine jumbo election-related panels for Telangana. But with several leaders leaving the party and some rejoining it, the Congress, it seems, is not very sure where some of them are. So the list included K R Suresh Reddy, a former Speaker, as a member of the 53-member coordination committee. Reddy had left the Congress and joined the TRS a week ago. Realising the gaffe, the AICC revised the list, dropping Reddy’s name. A Revanth Reddy, who joined the party only last year, was appointed one of the working presidents, the other being former MP Ponnam Prabhakar. The party also appointed actor-turned-politician Vijayashanthi as the party’s star campaigner and adviser to the election campaign committee.

