Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Delhi Confidential: Special Invitees

The invitees include common people from all walks of society.

Helicopters of Sarang display team of the Indian Air Force fly-past during rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade in Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
WITH THE Republic Day parade being held at Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) this year, the invitees include common people from all walks of society. Also part of the guest list are shramyogis involved in construction of Central Vista Avenue, Kartavya Path and the new Parliament building, besides vegetable vendors and street vendors. These special invitees will be prominently seated at the Kartavya Path.

The Big Question

AT ALMOST every press conference that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has addressed since his Bharat Jodo Yatra began in September, he had one staple answer to questions about his party’s and the Opposition’s PM candidate. He invariably accused the media of trying to divert attention from the Yatra and the issues he had been raising. But are the Congress leaders listening? At a public meeting in Pathankot addressed by Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, both Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa asked Rahul to be the party’s PM face in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Bajwa, in fact, asked Rahul not to make any proxy as the PM face of the party.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 03:49 IST
