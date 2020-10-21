Delhi Confidential: Troll Tax

Rekha Sharma

It has been a stressful month for National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma. Earlier this month, Sharma was trolled on social media after she called the manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi by Noida police, while she was headed to Hathras to meet the victim’s family members, “unfortunate” and sought an explanation. She was trolled by both Congress supporters, who alleged that Sharma dragged her feet over the incident and didn’t issue her orders soon enough, and BJP supporters, who accused her of selling out to the Congress by taking up a Gandhi cause. On Tuesday, Sharma says that her Twitter handle was hacked and a series of tweets against PM Narendra Modi and against the Gandhi family were posted from it. The tweets, often in foul language, has led to a clamour for her resignation. Sharma has pointed out that she was on a flight back from Mumbai when these were tweeted. Incidentally, in her meeting with the Maharashtra Governor while in Mumbai, Sharma discussed, among other issues, the rise in ‘love jihad’ in Maharshtra. For that, too, she was slammed on social media.

Vocal on Local

In his election rallies in Bihar, BJP president J P Nadda doesn’t forget to give a personal touch — he reminds the crowd that he was born in Patna, how he had walked through some particular streets, his student days, etc. Nadda’s speeches have one more element in common — the Narendra Modi government’s schemes and programmes in the health sector. While referring to it, he brings in the point that when he was the Union Health minister, Modi had asked him to pay “special attention” to Patna, and that he himself took the initiative in improving health facilities in the state capital. He also doesn’t forget to mention how cooperative CM Nitish Kumar has been in his attempts to build a super-specialty hospital in Patna. Not a single speech misses these points.

The Power of 56

Indian-Americans are finding new ways to mobilise support for Democratic Party’s Vice President nominee Kamala Harris. They are asking friends and family members in India and the US to make 56 calls on Tuesday to generate support — Harris turns 56 on October 20.

Recalling Roots

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has not forgotten life back home in Jharkhand even in a sprawling official bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi. Recently, he told officers, who were gathered for a meeting, the technique of extracting honey without destroying the honeycomb. He also narrated how he had extracted honey from the hive on the chickoo tree in the backyard of his Delhi residence. Offering those present a taste of fresh honey, Munda fondly recalled his days as a young boy, when he had mastered the art of licking honey directly from the beehive without getting stung.

