Delhi Confidential: Common Thread

Once a student activist, a politician never forgets those days. His days as a student activist keep coming up in Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s speeches. Thursday was no different, with the minister briefly recalling the same while speaking at the Independence Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. While stating that he keeps travelling across the country, Prasad recalled that meeting people has been a part of his life as a student activist.

Eye On Posts

Advertising

With the leadership issue in the Congress settled, at least for the time being, everyone is waiting to see whether Sonia Gandhi will effect some changes soon. All eyes are on poll-bound Haryana, where former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda wants the party chief’s post for himself or his son Deepinder. A buzz has already been created that he is contemplating leaving the party and forming a separate outfit. The Hoodas have called a rally in Rohtak next week. The social media department is also headless for some time, and many are vying for the post. Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar has also resigned, leaving the state party headless months before elections.

Ministry Buzz

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently wrote to the HRD Ministry enquiring whether IIM-Calcutta’s new director Anju Seth, an OCI cardholder, is eligible to head an Indian educational institution. The letter created quite a buzz in the HRD Ministry since there has been a precedent — Sushil Vachani, who headed IIM-Bangalore till a few years ago, was an OCI. The ministry is learnt to have replied to the MHA recently, stating that appointment of OCI as IIM director is permitted under the IIM Rules.