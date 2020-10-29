Delhi Confidential: Cheer From Leader

Ravi Shankar Prasad

It’s not unusual for star campaigners to refer to local issues in the main narrative to appeal to supporters. At times, star campaigners also end up boosting the morale of party’s other leaders camping in a state to manage campaigning there. This happened on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought cheer to one of his Cabinet colleagues — Ravi Shankar Prasad — who has been camping in Bihar for the Assembly elections. In his speeches at Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga and Patna, Modi spoke about different local initiatives. He highlighted Bihar’s potential to become an IT hub and the optical fibre work undertaken for villages during his rally in Patna. Both these initiatives are part of Prasad’s ministry. Prasad, who happens to be the Lok Sabha MP from Patna, was justifiably happy in front of the people of his constituency.

Job Well Done

On Wednesday, the Election Commission sent out an invite for a press briefing on the first phase of polling in Bihar. Such briefings are routine and are addressed by Deputy Election Commissioners. But on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, in a departure from convention, turned up to brief the media on the voter turnout. He chose to make an appearance to congratulate voters, political parties and the state election machinery, as successful conduct of the first phase amid the pandemic was no ordinary feat.

Reducing Distance

Almost three weeks after he was given additional charge of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal on Wednesday made a brief appearance at Krishi Bhawan for the first time. The minister came with his personal staff and remained there for a while. So far, Goyal, who holds two other portfolios — Railways, and Commerce & Industry – was working from there. He was given the charge of Food Ministry on October 9, a day after the death of his predecessor, Ram Vilas Paswan. Since then, he has held meetings with the Food Ministry through video conferences.

