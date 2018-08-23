Delhi Confidential: On Tech Tour

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be traveling for the next 10 days. He will first go to Argentina for the G20 summit. On his way back, he will stop for multiple meetings at technology companies in Silicon Valley and San Francisco in the United States. He will meet CEOs of technology companies such as Google, investors in Indian companies, NASSCOM, and India-US Business Council. He will focus particularly on medical electronics, a new concern for the IT Ministry and the Prime Minister. Officials have created a separate meeting with medical electronics manufacturers, including GE.

Ill After Walk

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi deciding to walk with mourners accompanying Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s funeral carriage, many BJP leaders had decided to follow him and party president Amit Shah. The 4-km journey seemed to have taken a toll on one senior party leader, who is a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board. He had to be hospitalised. Party insiders say it was not the walking per se that made him sick but the belief that one should not drink water until the cremation is done had reportedly left the senior leader badly dehydrated on that very humid day.

Helpless To Help

The Thailand embassy was considering reaching out to the Indian government with financial aid for floor-ravaged Kerala, as a sort of a payback for the Indian offer of assistance during the operation to rescue a young football team stuck in a cave in Thailand. But even as Thai envoy in New Delhi Chutintorn Gongsakdi activated all his channels for fund collection for relief, he was told that the government does not accept aid from foreign governments as part of a policy since December 2004. Gongsakdi is now looking at Thai private companies based in India to contribute to financial assistance for relief and rescue operations.

