Selhi Confidential: Dream Pedaller

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap, who holds the Environment portfolio in the Bihar government, often makes headlines for his eccentricities. There was a new addition to that list on Wednesday as Tej Pratap rode a bicycle to his office from his Patna residence. He attributed his decision to ride the humble bicycle to have met late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dream “precisely at 9.30 am”. Sharing details with reporters, Tej Pratap said he, in his dream, was headed to Vrindavan when he took a detour to Saifai village. “There I met Netaji and the two of us went around the village on bicycles,” Tej Pratap said, stressing that the old adage that morning dreams come true had an element of reality in it.
Here & There
Hearing in the Shiv Sena crisis in the Supreme Court witnessed some exchanges over lawyers doubling up as Members of Parliament. In the course of answering a query from Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud about the nature of a whip in parliamentary business, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said his personal opinion is that “if you want to practice, you should practice. You want to be in Parliament, devote your time to Parliament… We can’t perform both”. Senior Advocate A M Singhvi, however, didn’t seem to agree. He said that once in Parliament, “a very leading Left leader mentioned… that lawyers, chartered accountants, doctors and other similar people should not be in Parliament. They should concentrate on their profession. Mr Arun Jaitley told him if he wants Parliament to consist of only unemployed and unemployable persons”. Singhvi added that “there is a certain amount of input you bring in if you are otherwise also gainfully employed”. Sibal said it’s also true that in many jurisdictions, lawyers are not allowed to do both things.