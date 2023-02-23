Selhi Confidential: Dream Pedaller

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap, who holds the Environment portfolio in the Bihar government, often makes headlines for his eccentricities. There was a new addition to that list on Wednesday as Tej Pratap rode a bicycle to his office from his Patna residence. He attributed his decision to ride the humble bicycle to have met late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in his dream “precisely at 9.30 am”. Sharing details with reporters, Tej Pratap said he, in his dream, was headed to Vrindavan when he took a detour to Saifai village. “There I met Netaji and the two of us went around the village on bicycles,” Tej Pratap said, stressing that the old adage that morning dreams come true had an element of reality in it.