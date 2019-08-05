Delhi Confidential: Shifting home

Ramlal, RSS pracharak who served as the BJP general secretary (organisation) for almost 13 years, has now vacated the accommodation provided by the party. Though the RSS took the decision to withdraw him from the BJP mid-July, Ramlal stayed put at the 9, Ashoka Road premises provided by the party for over a fortnight. He is learnt to have vacated the premises late last week. That modest accommodation is now being prepared for the party’s new general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, who is currently staying next door at 11A, Ashoka Road.

On Trial Mode

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is trying to experiment with enhanced e-functionality in the communications with members of the Upper House. Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma, along with BJP’s Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Congress’s Jairam Ramesh, has been roped in to finalise the way ahead. Both Vinay and Jairam have got an electronic display attached to their seats where they get the parliamentary papers on the fixed devices on their seats at the click of a button. Though the experiment is very primitive, their experiences are likely to be an input for the way ahead on enhanced approach towards a paperless Upper House.

Rejig In Roster

In the latest rejig of the Supreme Court roster, cases related to arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy have been moved from Justice Rohinton F Nariman’s court. Nariman is considered an expert in commercial laws and has passed several landmark verdicts recently, ironing the creases and developing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. He now has family law cases in his roster instead. While arbitration cases are now divided between five judges, including CJI Ranjan Gogoi, insolvency and bankruptcy cases are listed before four judges, including Justices R Banumathi and Arun Mishra.