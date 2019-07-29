Delhi Confidential: Language Choices

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is not the only Union minister who insists that his staff draft proposals in Hindi. Home Minister Amit Shah has also done the same. Sources in the MHA say that files which are being put up for the consideration of the Home Minister also carry a summary in Hindi. During Rajnath Singh’s tenure as Home Minister, officers were doing the same, but of their own volition. There was no such request from Singh since his personal staff used to assist him in disposal of files.

Room Of One’s Own

While the Lok Sabha election results have cast a shadow on the office spaces provided for parties like CPM, RJD and TDP among others, one party has heaved a sigh of relief. BSP, which has a very spacious office on the third floor of Parliament, was concerned given its zero members in the last Lok Sabha and dwindling tally in Rajya Sabha. However, the 10 Lok Sabha seats won this year seem to have eased the pressure on BSP in Parliament. The party is now sure to retain its office.

Weekend Training

Before BJP MPs go back to their constituencies after the Parliament session that has already lasted more than a month, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah want them to be prepared for what’s ahead. The party wants all its MPs to be present in the national capital during the coming weekend to attend a two-day Abhyas Varga. BJP working president J P Nadda is expected to chalk out a detailed plan for the meet on August 3 and 4. Both Modi and Shah are expected to address MPs on issues that they should raise and the work they should be carrying out in their respective constituencies.

Talking Education

Last week, RSS-affiliated organisations working in the field of education held a three-day meeting in Bengaluru. Several issues, including the draft national education policy, were discussed. During one session, the chairman of the (now dissolved) committee that submitted the draft policy, K Kasturirangan, attended the meeting. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also attended a meeting. Apparently, the contentious topic of the three-language formula was not discussed as the draft policy has already been tweaked to usher in flexibility to ward off allegations of Hindi imposition. RSS top functionaries Suresh Soni and Datta Hosbale were there among the 70-odd delegates who attended the meet.