Delhi Confidential: Boost To Books

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been quite active on Twitter lately. He usually tweets on the ministry’s initiatives to promote online learning, and has launched campaigns. On World Book Day, Pokhriyal launched ‘#MyBookMyFriend’ campaign on Twitter to encourage students to read books during the lockdown. Actor Amitabh Bachchan endorsed it. On Sunday, he tweeted the cover of the book ‘Talking to My Daughter’, saying that he is using his lockdown time to “devour” the book. He thanked Pokhriyal for “the much-needed idea to bring back reading in the digital age”.

Mixed Message

At the Congress press conference, spokesperson Manish Tewari on Sunday asked whether the government has a plan to deal with stranded migrant workers. He wondered whether the government would facilitate travel to their home states, like Assam had done within the state, and asked why special trains cannot be run to transport them while maintaining social distancing protocol. Interestingly, the Congress also put out a video clip of a meeting of a consultative group headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Former finance minister P Chidambaram says in the video that while states can find ways to bring back people who are stranded in other states, the bulk will have to remain where they are and immediately be given cash and credit.

Security Hitch

Until Sunday morning, users of the Aarogya Setu mobile application might have had some of their location information exposed to Google. However, after being alerted of the vulnerability by employees at Google and The New York Times, the application’s developers say they have patched up the security issue. The vulnerability only impacted those who took the application’s self-assessment quiz and then visited YouTube links on the application’s homepage. The application that calculates COVID-19 risk has changed its privacy policy over time in response to critics.

