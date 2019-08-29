Delhi Confidential: Telling Silence

UNION HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’s remark at IIT-Kharagpur on Tuesday, describing Ram Setu as an “ancient Indian engineering marvel that astonishes the world even today“, appears to have embarrassed many in the party and government. When his predecessor, Prakash Javadekar, who happened to be in the party office for a press conference on Wednesday, was asked if he believed Nishank’s remarks on Ram Setu and the Himalayas — Nishank had said the Himalayas guard against pollution by developed countries, absorbing poison “like Nilkantha” — he evaded the question with a smile.

Green Drive

Advertising

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi’s warning note on pollution caused by single-use plastic in his Independence Day speech seems to be having an effect. At an event for community radio stations on Wednesday, just before Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar’s arrival, the organisers realised that they had placed plastic water bottles on the stage. So there was a last-minute scramble, and the bottles were removed. Javadekar is also the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A New Record

THE DELHI High Court is set to designate its youngest-ever Senior Advocate. Advocate Tanmay Mehta, a 2006 graduate of National Law School of India University, is set to outdo Supreme Court Judge Rohinton Nariman’s record. Justice Nariman was designated a Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court when he was 37 years old. Mehta, son of Delhi High Court Judge Valmiki Mehta who died in March and son-in-law of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, is 33.