Delhi Confidential: Wrong Timing

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was replying to questions related to his ministry during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked in. The following question was for the Prime Minister’s Office, and as Deputy Chairman Harivansh called out the question number, Pokhriyal stood up again and started responding. The Deputy Chairman told him that the question was for the PMO and not him, and the HRD Minister sat down. Modi, who had told BJP MPs last week that he is keeping a check on ministers absent from Parliament during their roster, is present for Question Hour on Thursdays, when the PMO is asked questions. He lets MoS in PMO Jitendra Singh respond.

Reining In

With the BJP facing some embarrassing moments as multiple “self-proclaimed spokespersons and freelancers” have made controversies of late, the party’s national leadership seems to have initiated a move to streamline its communication process. BJP’s national media cell head Anil Baluni has centralised the process and is personally monitoring the process of assigning spokespersons and talking heads for media debates. In order to rein in “enthusiastic self-proclaimed spokespersons and freelancers”, who would go on their own to TV debates to present the BJP’s stand, Baluni has prepared a list of around 80 leaders who would be sent to television channels, or any debates to present the party’s view. Now, whoever wants a BJP representative in a debate would have to approach the national media cell.

Gaining Popularity

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seems to have already won the confidence of the Opposition. On Wednesday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury put his party’s appreciation on record. When Birla pointed out the entire country lauded the House for running business smoothly, Chowdhury was quick to add that because of him, opposition parties feel comfortable in putting their issues before him. Chowdhury also said Birla should be given an award for being the best Speaker among Commonwealth countries. Opposition MPs pointed out that Birla tried to maintain a non-partisan approach. On Wednesday, Birla warned Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad against reading from news clippings and name newspapers while referring to instances of instant triple talaq.