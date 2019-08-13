Delhi Confidential: Revisiting Childhood

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan took to social media on Monday to write an emotional tweet about visiting his first teacher, Kanhaiya Lal. Paswan’s cousin had got the mobile number of the elderly teacher, who now lives in Bihar’s Patna Sahib. Paswan spoke of how Lal had taught him to write his first words with chalk, and the joy Monday’s encounter brought to both of them.

Back In The Picture?

With Sonia Gandhi back in the saddle, will AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel return as her political secretary? For most of Sonia’s two-decade stint as Congress president, Patel was the party’s master strategist operating from behind the scenes. Now that Sonia is back as Congress president, partymen believe Patel could be back in form.

Old Connections

German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner recently hosted his “old friends” from the time he served as a young diplomat in New York. He gathered former Indian High Commissioner to UK Yash K Sinha, former Indian ambassador to Afghanistan Gautam Mukhopadhyay and current Indonesian envoy to Delhi Sidharto Suryodipuro. “So good to meet my old friends from New York, where we were representing India, Indonesia and Germany at the UN Peace Keeping Committee (C34) and 3rd Committee over 20 years ago: Yash Sinha & Sidharto Suryodipuro & Gautam Mukhopadaya,” he tweeted. The ambassador has been reconnecting with old friends and making new ones in Delhi ever since he came a few months ago.