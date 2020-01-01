Delhi Confidential: Post Postponed

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan. Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan.

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan, who usually sends thousands of greeting cards by normal post to supporters and party workers in his constituency, wishing them happy new year, has decided not to mail the cards this time. The cards have not been mailed this time, it is learnt, due to the cost of postal charges and paucity of time. Instead, a person has been deputed to take these cards to Bihar’s capital Patna, from where party workers will deliver them to the recipients. Although the decision has been taken with a view on austerity, the move has left many wondering whether it will save money or in fact lead to more spending.

Going Low-key

Amid nationwide protests against the new citizenship law and NRC, the government appears to be pussyfooting on NPR. The year-ender review of its achievements shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) talks about the smallest of steps taken by the ministry, but its declaration on NPR is rather muffled. While all key Cabinet decisions have been mentioned, the document avoids mentioning Cabinet approval for NPR. In fact, NPR has got only a passing mention under the Census of India head – as something discussed in a conference. “All India Conference of State Coordinators, Directors of Census Operations for Census of India 2021 and updation of National Population Register in the country held,” is all that the document says.

Read Right

Come new year, and Rashtrapati Bhavan officials will have access to more than 8,000 rare archived books in the library of the President’s House. As part of the initiative, the books have been digitised and will be available initially only for internal consumption. Officials are contemplating the possibility of moving some of the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s huge collection to some other building within the campus due to lack of space.

