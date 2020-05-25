Delhi Confidential: Offer Of Support

Ram Vilas Paswan Ram Vilas Paswan

LJP has offered support to Jyoti Kumari, who cycled almost 1,200 km to Darbhanga from Gurgaon amid the lockdown with her injured father riding pillion. LJP patriarch and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan urged Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to arrange training and scholarship for her. LJP has offered to sponsor her education till graduation and party chief Chirag Paswan has provided an assistance of Rs 51,000.

New Case

The fourth case of Covid-19 in the Railway ministry was detected Sunday. This time, it is a joint director in the traffic directorate. Fourteen people have been advised home quarantine. The official had attended work till May 20. The premises may once undergo sanitisation once again. There is concern now that more cases will emerge.

Words of Praise

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently received appreciation from an international body for initiatives taken by the country and the IT Ministry under him in the fight against Coronavirus. Secretary General of Commonwealth Patricia Scotland said: “So many people have been impressed by what India has done in ICT (Information and Communication Technology). The minister has been at the forefront for development of mobile app and its interoperability between business and people and government.”

