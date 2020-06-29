Delhi confidential: Minister’s Order

Ram Vilas Paswan Ram Vilas Paswan

Days after giving a call to boycott Chinese products amid the tension along the border, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan has directed officials of his ministry to ensure that any item ‘Made in China’ is not purchased through the government portal and other sources. Citing his directions, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has issued an office memorandum, asking “all concerned” to comply with the minister’s directions with “immediate effect”.

Paying Tribute

The TRS government in Telangana has drawn up big plans to celebrate former PM P V Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is planning to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to honour Rao with Bharat Ratna. Modi praised Rao in his radio address. The Congress was relatively muted. The party’s official handle tweeted a tribute to the former PM. Rahul Gandhi took to Facebook to pay tribute. The post came around the same time as Modi’s radio address. Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Jitin Prasada, Milind Deora and Shashi Tharoor remembered Rao in tweets.

Protocol In Place

Several people who work from the BJP party headquarters are learnt to have contracted the Covid-19 infection this month. Among them are a joint general secretary (organisation) and an office bearer whose presence at the party headquarters is necessary even on regular days. The cases have been manageable and those infected are learnt to be recovering well. The party has had to put in place a protocol under which only office-bearers are allowed access to the premises.

