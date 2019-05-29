Delhi Confidential: Matter Of Time

Following the BJP’s assurance of a Rajya Seat, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Ram Vilas Paswan has completed all document work related to filing of nomination from Assam. But it now seems he may be nominated to the Upper House from Bihar or Gujarat. Two seats from Gujarat will be vacant because of Amit Shah and Smriti Irani were elected to the Lok Sabha. Similarly, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was Rajya Sabha member, entered the Lower House. The buzz is that if Paswan does not get a seat from Assam, it could be disappointing for him as he could have had a full term of six years. If he contests bypolls from Bihar or Gujarat, he will get a relatively shorter term.

Advertising

Celebrations On Cards

Next year is the birth centenary for the former RSS ideologue Dattopant Thengadi, who was very critical of the policies of the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The year-long celebration will be inaugurated in Nagpur on November 10 by RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and end on November 10 next year in Delhi. A fly on the wall said several programmes are being planned by Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh and Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, both organisations founded by Thengadi. There is a plan to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for either the inaugural programme or the conclusion, but seeking government support is unlikely

Quality Focus

Taking note of India’s lacklustre performance on the research front, governments in the past have emphasised on increasing enrollment of PhD scholars. With enrollment on the rise, the government is now faced with a different problem — quality. The HRD Ministry is worried that the quality of research coming out of universities is not up to the mark. However, there is no comprehensive study to back anecdotal evidence. The UGC this week invited proposals for conducting a six-month-long study to assess the quality of research in the country.