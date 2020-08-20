Delhi Confidential: Unmasked Dig

Ram Madhav

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has curtailed most political activities, the BJP has been quite active in Manipur. On Wednesday, when five former MLAs from the state joined the party in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, party general secretary Ram Madhav and vice-president Baijayant Panda, a battery of photographers and TV cameras were present. As the shutters started going off, Madhav told the five leaders to lower their face masks. Otherwise, he said, the Congress would claim these were not its MLAs and that the BJP had got other people for the photo-op. BJP leaders, meanwhile, said more MLAs will leave the Congress soon in Manipur.

Fresh Avatar

The Ministry of HRD was officially renamed Ministry of Education this week. The President notified the Union Cabinet’s decision on Monday. The day after, the name of the ministry’s Whatsapp group for journalists was changed. On Wednesday, a new board was put up near the office of Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare, welcoming visitors in 22 languages to the renamed Ministry of Education.

Internal Exercise

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday posted a video of himself exercising and running as part of the Fit India campaign. Jaishankar, who likes to play squash regularly, has been a fitness freak for the last 40 years.

