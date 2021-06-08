Delhi Confidential: New Mission Booked

Ram Madhav was one voice who could comment on any issue when he was general secretary of BJP. After returning full time to RSS, Madhav, who recently published his new book Because India Comes First — an analysis of current political affairs — continues to write articles on many topics, including foreign affairs. But he is now gearing up for a mission that will fit perfectly into his new role in RSS — he will write a book on BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay with an aim to make him a leading figure in India’s political and social mainstreams. Madhav feels Upadhyay, who conceptualised integral humanism, and his principles are still confined to the BJP and wants to bring it out to make Upadhyay and his ideas familiar with the common people. The Sangh, obviously, wants to see that Upadhyay’s ideology is spread beyond the realms of BJP and RSS.

Seeing Red

As the Centre approved the Model Tenancy Act, one section of people has decided to oppose it: the “pagdi” tenants. These are traders and retailers in areas such as Delhi’s Connaught Place, among others, who have been paying extremely low rent as per the rent control Act for decades, citing that their forefathers had paid a “pagdi” — or a lump sum — while taking the property decades ago. The Rajdhani Pagdi Kirayedar Sangathan has alleged that the Model Tenancy Act would get scores of old pagdi tenants — traders and shopkeepers — thrown out, and that the government has sided with the “land mafia” on this issue.

Trending On Twitter

Supreme Court judge D Y Chandrachud, who is heading the bench looking into the government’s vaccination policy, was trending on Twitter minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised address to the nation announced that the Centre will distribute vaccines to states free of cost. The SC order last week had termed the Centre’s liberalised policy, which asked states to directly procure vaccines, as “prima facie arbitrary and irrational” and asked the government to explain how it had taken that decision.