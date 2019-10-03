Delhi Confidential: Water Fall

Union minister and first-time Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad cancelled all appointments in Delhi and rushed to his constituency, Patna, which is reeling under flood. His party colleague from neighbouring Patliputra constituency, former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav, also rushed in, albeit a day late. Yadav was ostensibly busy with his Parliamentary committee engagements, but he tried to compensate by touring the flooded areas in a makeshift boat — only to find himself slipping in the water after the boat capsized. Another former Union minister, Anupriya Patel, had also slipped into water while taking stock of flood-hit areas in her constituency recently.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Lucknow to lead a Congress padyatra marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, but state Congress president Raj Babbar was nowhere to be seen. Although Babbar has submitted his resignation, he is still the state Congress president until a successor is appointed. There was a rumour some time ago that Babbar could join the BJP. The turnout at the padyatra, however, was respectable. Since the Congress is set to announce a new state unit chief, state office-bearers and district party presidents and other leaders eyeing various posts left no stone unturned to bring their supporters in a show of strength.

It has been over a week since Justice Manmohan Singh, chairperson of the Appellate Tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act, retired, but former Delhi High Court judge Sunil Gaur, who was tipped to succeed Singh, is yet to take over. Justice Gaur had rejected the bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case days before he retired. The tribunal is currently headed by G C Mishra, acting chairperson and the lone member.