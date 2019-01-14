Delhi Confidential: Not Present

The absence of Rajya Sabha member and Samajwadi Party (SP) principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav at the press conference called by the top BSP and SP leadership on Saturday has left SP workers anxious. Ram Gopal is known as SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s most trusted political advisor and had played a key role in the formation of the SP alliance with BSP for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh. But when the formal announcement about the tie up was made by BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav Saturday, Ram Gopal was missing from the scene.

Advertising

Vaastu concerns

With three of its directors under the scanner over impropriety and the fate of several top CBI officials uncertain, the agency personnel were heard blaming the vaastu of its new headquarters at Lodhi Road that was inaugurated in 2011 by then PM Manmohan Singh. After 2011, three of its CBI directors — A P Singh (2010-12), Ranjit Sinha (2012-14) and Alok Verma (2017-19) have been under probe. The only CBI chief who remains unscathed is Anil Sinha (2014-16).

Raising funds

BJP national secretary Satya Kumar made use of his time at the BJP national convention, which kicked off at the Ramlila grounds on Friday, not just to listen to messages of leaders, but also to raise funds for the party. As the proceedings of the first day stretched into the evening with members discussing resolutions on the agriculture sector and welfare of the poor, Kumar forwarded a message seeking donations through the NaMo app to more than 200 others and managed to raise Rs 2,32,000 within an hour.