Delhi Confidential: Mystery Calls

With tracing of participants of Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Nizamuddin going ahead in full steam, Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party Javed Ali Khan recently got caught in it inadvertently. Khan recently got several calls from the police from his native place, looking for a person with another name. Khan had to repeatedly tell the police that they were calling the wrong number. Turns out his contact, with another name, was given to the local police for tracing and quarantining as a person who could potentially have been to Nizamuddin Markaz. Khan told the police that he hasn’t been to Nizamuddin in the last couple years, and has been indoors since the Janata Curfew was announcement last month. It appears his phone location may have been identified while passing the area on way from his residence in Jamia to Parliament when the House was in session. Khan, however, is not complaining, knowing what the police are looking for.

Lockdown Diaries

Known for his unconventional working style, Drinking Water and Sanitation Secretary Param Iyer on Saturday shared his unusual experience during the lockdown. He uploaded a 24-second clip on Twitter in which his wife Indira can be seen trimming his hair. “Another Lockdown Saturday. Getting ready to go to work. Early morning experiment at home: an economist with her optimisation model, My wife, Indira, trying her hand at a haircut and not doing a bad job! Can’t complain anyway,” he tweeted, tagging Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The clip has attracted thousands of views already.

Isolation? Not Really

Government officers have noticed that many of their colleagues got their children studying or working in coronavirus-affected countries to return right before the nationwide lockdown was implemented. Residents of a prime government officers’ colony in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri had been complaining that the son of a colleague was brought back from Europe and kept at home without informing neighbours. The family reportedly went about walks and other outdoor activities inside the colony. After a few days of murmurs, the authorities got wind and put “home quarantine” symbol outside their residence. But the parents are still reportedly moving around the colony, much to the discomfort of others.

