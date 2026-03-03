Delhi Confidential: Poll Position

As the March 5 deadline to nominate members for the Rajya Sabha elections is drawing closer, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it is learnt, will discuss the likely names with senior leaders of NDA parties at a meeting in the Capital. According to party insiders, several factors, including “auspicious timing”, are of essence regarding the announcement of NDA names for berths in the Upper House. The nominations are likely to be announced between Tuesday evening and Wednesday, said party insiders.
Welcome Party
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is planning a “welcome programme” for its members who were arrested in connection with the “shirtless protest” at the India AI Impact Summit and managed to secure bail on Sunday. Granting them bail, the court said their protest during a public event constituted symbolic political critique and pre-trial detention could “illicit pre-emptive punishment”. Their welcome, in all likelihood, will be held at the IYC office in Central Delhi. The party high command, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, had extended support to the arrested IYC workers, with Gandhi calling them “babbar sher” following their arrest on February 20.
Women Special
The Kisan Trust, a non-profit organistion founded by former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh in 1979, is planning a special session — Aparajita Samman Samaroh — this women’s day to honour and support acid attack victims. Charan Singh’s son and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Singh had launched a programme to promote women in politics and social activities under the Trust several years ago. Now, under the chairmanship of Charu Singh, Ajit Singh’s daughter-in-law and wife of Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, the Trust is organising the event at the minister’s residence in the Capital on March 8. A chat with Pooja Sharma, an entrepreneur in millet-based products, is also scheduled at the programme.