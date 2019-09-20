Delhi Confidential: After Effects

Air Force pilots are trained to withstand the force that their bodies experience while flying fighter jets. So when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh —- who has no such background —- flew in the indigenously made Tejas jet on Thursday, the flight left its effects. While Singh controlled the aircraft briefly when it was airborne, the speed came close to that of sound. Later in the day, BEL Chairman M V Gowtama was giving a presentation to Singh when the minister stopped him midway. Singh said he would come later, “because the effects of Tejas haven’t worn off” he added in Hindi. During the sortie, Singh (68) had to bear G-force close to 2.5G, which can be strenuous and can leave untrained people dizzy.

Clearing The Air

Advertising

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who had last year sat on dharna when the CBI reached the residence of then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to question him, was on Thursday not ready to entertain any questions on the CBI pursuing the officer. When the question was asked repeatedly, she got angry and asked why such questions were being thrown at her. Pointing to journalists, she said, “This is political vendetta.” As some journalists took this as a defence of Kumar, TMC issued a clarification that the statement was not directed at the government but the media.

Gearing Up

With the BJP making grand plans to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, party president Amit Shah will share its final details with party MPs on Saturday via video-conference. BJP MPs and state office-bearers have been asked to be present in their respective state headquarters to listen to him. The party had already asked MPs and MLAs to take out padyatras across their constituencies to spread the message of the Mahatma. BJP sources said Shah is expected to urge the leaders to launch a cleanliness drive, campaign against single-use plastic and tree plantation.