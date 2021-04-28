Delhi Confidential: Gathering Resources

DEFENCE MINISTER Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called up all Governors and Lieutenant Governors of states and UTs individually, asking them to utilise the expertise of ex-servicemen across the country. Singh asked the Governors and L-Gs to urge their state governments to use the recently retired armed forces personnel, including doctors and nursing staff, in fighting the pandemic. There is a shortage of trained manpower across the country, as the crisis is getting bigger, which is why Singh asked the Governors to talk to the state governments, and follow-up action has already been initiated in certain states, sources said. The discussion took place a day after Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that recently retired armed forces personnel have been recalled to work in combating the current crisis.

For The House

THE LOK Sabha Secretariat has set up a Covid Control Room for Members of Parliament and their immediate family members in view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the country and the “difficulties being faced by Members of Parliament in getting timely medical interventions”. The Control Room has been set up at the direction of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. An order issued by Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh said, “Members of Parliament, who are facing difficulty in accessing the required medical assistance for themselves or their immediate family members, may seek assistance of the Control Room…” It added: “The Control Room will be operational round the clock. It will be the endeavour of the Control Room to provide the best possible help to Members for getting the required medical assistance as soon as possible.”

Growing List

TILL A week ago there was news of several senior bureaucrats in central government testing positive for Covid-19. Now, there is even news of ministries losing senior officers to the second wave of the deadly virus that has hit the national capital. The National Investigation Agency on Sunday suffered its first casualty to Covid with one of its ASIs succumbing to the virus. On Monday, a joint secretary-level officer in the Education Ministry, Madan Mohan, also died of Covid-19.