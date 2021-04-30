Delhi Cconfidential: Thank You Note

WITH THE country grappling with the issue of medical oxygen shortage amid a rise in Covid cases, Singapore is one of the nations from where the Indian Air Force has brought home many oxygen containers over multiple sorties in the past week. Appreciating this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to his Singaporean counterpart “about reinforcing capacities to fight against the second surge” of the pandemic. Singh tweeted, “I am deeply appreciative of Singapore Government’s efforts and support in assisting India in these difficult times.”

On Recovery Path

RAJYA SABHA MP and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health Ram Gopal Yadav on Thursday announced that he tested positive for Covid on April 21 and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Noida Extension since April 25. He also tweeted that he took his second dose of vaccine on April 19. The committee headed by him had examined the first wave of Covid-19 that broke out last year. The Samajwadi Party leader said he is improving fast and if all goes, he will be out of hospital in a week.

Japan Honour

NRIPENDRA MISRA, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is among this year’s foreign recipients of the 2021 Spring Decorations announced by the Japanese government on Thursday. A former IAS officer who heads the Ram temple construction committee, Misra will receive the “Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star” in recognition of his contributions to strengthening the economic relationship between Japan and India. Japan’s embassy said Misra contributed to the development of India-Japan ties as the principal secretary to Prime Minister Modi from 2014 to 2019.