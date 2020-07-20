Delhi Confidential: Against Advice

Rajnath Singh Rajnath Singh

It has emerged that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh went ahead with his visit to Ladakh amid the standoff with China despite medical advice to the contrary. Doctors had apparently cautioned the 69-year-old minister on the condition of his knee and the possibility that it could worsen during the visit. However, not only did Singh visit Ladakh, he also followed it up with a trip to the Amarnath temple.

Twitter Heat

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar was trolled on Friday after he put out a tweet that a UNDP report had found that 27 crore people in the country had been pulled out of poverty in the past 10 years. While the minister termed it a “big positive development”, the UNDP report cited figures from 2005-2015 — UPA was in power for most of this period.

Marking 60 Million

On Sunday, when the number of followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi crossed 60 million on Twitter, the ruling BJP turned it into an event to celebrate. Every senior BJP leader, including Union ministers, posted messages congratulating the Prime Minister. The BJP handle thanked the people for their support to the PM.

