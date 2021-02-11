Delhi Confidential: Good Friends

Ministers usually use social media quite formally or diplomatically, especially when talking to ministers of other countries. Not so an exchange between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Japanese Minister for Administrative Affairs Kono Taro, who has also worked as Defence and Foreign minister in the past – he mentioned on Monday in Japanese that “My goal in terms of the number of followers is the Minister of Defence of India, who I also worked with”. The post tagged Singh’s official handle, which has 19.4 million followers. The next day, Singh responded, “My best wishes to you”, using a Japanese phrase that can also be translated as “thank you”, depending on the context. To this, the Japanese minister, with 2.2 million followers, responded, “I got a reply.”

Poll Visits

With just a few days left for Parliament to go into recess, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is lining up a series of state visits. Those close to him signal that he is getting active again. So he will travel to Rajasthan for two days later this week and then go to election-bound Assam for a day. Later this month, he will spend two days each in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, both election-bound states. In between, the leaders are hoping that he would travel to Uttar Pradesh too for a day to attend a farmers’ event. In Rajasthan too, he is likely to participate in the farmers’ protest.

Cricket Lingo

With cricket season well and truly on, there were many references to the game in the interactions and barbs thrown at each other in the Lok Sabha. Shashi Tharoor, for instance, said that the condition of the pandemic were akin to India’s predicament at the Gabba Test in Brisbane, with nine unfit players and missing their inspirational captain. But he said the Budget “was no come-from-behind win”, the FM was “comprehensively stumped”, and the country got “not Brisbane heroics but a Chennai collapse”. In response, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said India had done what it always has like in Australia in that “when we were underdogs, we won the match.”