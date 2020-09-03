Delhi Confidential: Eyes on Moscow

Rajnath Singh

All eyes are on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has gone to Moscow for the SCO defence ministers’ meeting, as to whether he will have the opportunity to meet Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe. He will be transiting via Tehran, and is likely to meet his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami as well. It will be interesting to see the American reaction to such a visit, especially at a time when Washington is backing India on its border standoff with China.

Paying Tribute

Bangladesh High Commission on Wednesday held a condolence meeting for former President Pranab Mukherjee, in which Bangladesh envoy Muhammad Imran and Mukherjee’s private secretary Abhijit Rai paid tribute to him. Rai recalled how Mukherjee was active till the last, with his 8-km walk and diary-writing. Separately, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla shared in a letter fond memories about his association with Mukherjee’s family. Shringla, who was Indian envoy in Dhaka, had interacted with Mukherjee during his visit to Bangladesh, and was joint secretary in the MEA handling Bangladesh when Mukherjee was the minister.

Digital Move

Amid the economic contraction and the government pressed for funds, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday decided to cut down on printing calendars, diaries and coffee table books, which each department brought out annually. It cited technology as the reason. In an office memorandum, the Department of Expenditure wrote to all secretaries that “as the world is increasingly moving towards adopting digital force multipliers for productivity…”, the government has decided “that there will be no further activities towards printing wall calendars, desktop calendars, diaries, festival greeting cards and similar materials” by any organ of the government. “The printing of coffee table books is also banned and appropriate use of E-Books is encouraged,” it said.

