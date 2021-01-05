Delhi Confidential: Quick Response

When the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh celebrated its third anniversary last week, an official from Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s office tweeted a picture of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the function virtually from Delhi, wearing a Himachali cap. Seeing this, a young girl from Rajasthan sent a request to the Defence Minister and the Agartala CMO and asked for a similar cap. Deb’s office immediately brought it to the notice of Singh, who directed officials for steps to provide her a Himachali cap. On Sunday, the girl, a volunteer with an NGO that works for conservation and promotion of nature and culture, received the cap. In an emotional note, she thanked the officers and said that it was the first time someone fulfilled her wish so quickly after she lost her father.

Request To Rally All

With Rahul Gandhi expected to return from abroad this week, the West Bengal Congress is keen that he visits the state to address a rally or hold a roadshow later this month to set the ball rolling for the party’s Assembly election campaign. Although elections are still three months away, the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress have begun campaigning rather aggressively. A huge rally or a massive roadshow will also help the Congress drive a hard bargain with the Left when it comes to seat-sharing talks. AICC in-charge Jitin Prasada today announced a four-member panel for talks with the Left for seat sharing and joint programmes. The party is also keen to have Rahul hold a joint rally with the Left leadership.

Global Push

In a new initiative to equip officers from states and UTs in international engagement in the current geopolitical landscape, the South Block’s training institute — the Foreign Service Training Institute — has started a short-term programme for bureaucrats. The programme focuses on promotion and facilitation of international trade, foreign investment, joint ventures, connectivity, technology and tourism to help states and UTs.