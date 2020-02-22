Delhi confidential: Office Space

Speaking at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of a new Army office complex being built in Delhi Cantonment on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that along with the important offices of the Army, some parts of the newly created Department of Military Affairs (DMA) will also move to it. This created confusion within the South Block, as the new building, Thal Sena Bhawan, is meant for the Army, while the DMA, headed by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, comes directly under the Defence Ministry. Some bureaucrats feel that a section of the DMA secretariat might move to the new building, but others believe it was just a slip of tongue on the Defence Minister’s part. Regardless, what is clear is that like the office of the Army Chief, the office of the Chief of Defence Staff will continue to be wherever the Defence Minister will sit.

Online Challenge

To mark the completion of one year of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi on February 24, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has organised an online challenge for beneficiaries of the scheme. The ministry has asked states to encourage farmers who got the benefits of the scheme to share their “positive experience” with respect to PM-KISAN by uploading 30-second video clips on an online portal. On the basis of this challenge top three videos will awarded Rs 1,00,000; Rs 50,000; and Rs 25,000 on the occasion of first anniversary of the PM-KISAN next week.

On Or Off

ALTHOUGH THE NDA government had done away with the protocol of the meeting opposition leaders used to have with visiting foreign leaders, top Congress leaders like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi have in the past met some of the visiting dignitaries, the recent being Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. But with just four days left for US President Donald Trump to arrive in Delhi, the party is yet to hear from the US side on any possible meeting with him. The party is yet to decide whether it should reach out to the US side.

