Delhi Confidential: Must For Minister

Rajnath Singh

One of the busiest campaigners for NDA, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been trying to accommodate as many rallies as possible in Bihar in his schedule. By the end of the campaign, Singh is likely to have addressed 24 rallies — the number was expected to be 18 at the beginning. But the hectic schedule has not stopped him from having jalebis in the evening. Singh, who has a sweet tooth, has a special liking for jalebis and does not skip them even during foreign tours. His staff is ensuring that jalebis are packed and kept in his aircraft during the election tours.

Curse Of Habit

It was a case of the curse of habit for former Congress minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during his campaign in Dhabra for BJP party colleague Imarti Devi. Scindia, who shifted from the Congress to the BJP in March, ended up asking supporters who attended the rally to “press the haath (hand) button’’. Realising the mistake immediately, Scindia followed it up by requesting people to press the “kamal (lotus) ka button’’.

Warm Farewell

Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri Saturday bid adieu to Yue Changjing, the longest serving Chinese staff member of the Indian Embassy in Beijing. Yue drove for the Embassy since 1992 and was the chauffeur for six Indian Ambassadors, including Nirupama Rao, S Jaishankar, Ashok K Kantha, Vijay Gokhale, Gautam Bambawale and Misri. As Misri posted pictures of the farewell, Nirupama Rao described him as “a gentle and kind soul”, and Ashok Kantha’s wife Sharmila Kantha called him “my friend and guide in China”. Indian High Commissioner to Beijing Vikram Doraiswami, who has served in Beijing, called him a “gentle and kind friend for all of us”. Some on social media, however, questioned the practice of having a Chinese chauffeur for top Indian diplomats, and raised concerns of intelligence gathering.

