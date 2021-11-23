Delhi Confidential: Remembering 1971

IT IS not common for a defence minister to be present at an event at any foreign embassy/ high commission. But on Monday, Rajnath Singh attended the Bangladesh Armed Forces Day event at the High Commission in Delhi. “Recalled the heroic fight by the Muktibahini and the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation of Bangladesh,” he tweeted. Speaking at the event to commemorate 50 years of the 1971 war, Singh said it was a “moral fight against injustice, atrocities and oppression.”

App Update

AT THE BJP’S National Executive meeting recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a new module of the NaMo App, called “Kamal Pushp”, where people can “share inspiring stories about Jan Sangh and BJP karyakartas”. According to a party release, the PM said this was the most important part of the NaMo App, and was run by party karyakartas and not by “dynasty or family”.

Booster Shot

THE HEALTH ministry is introducing innovative methods to make the “har ghar dastak” campaign to increase vaccination coverage a success. On Monday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told the states to rope in local heroes and influential figures in villages as “ambassadors”. There will be a referral code on the CoWin platform for each “ambassador”, so that each time he/ she gets a person vaccinated, the tally will be digitally recorded. “Ambassadors” who ensure full coverage will be given certificates and felicitated at the panchayat meeting.

New Innings?

AFTER LUIZINHO Faleiro in Goa and Sushmita Dev in Assam, there is buzz that cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad is likely to leave the Congress for the Trinamool Congress. Azad, who switched from the BJP to the Congress in 2019, is reported to be upset with the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi. A source quoted Azad as saying that he “would prefer to be a lamb led by a tiger, than a tiger led by a lamb”. Asked who was the lamb in the second reference, the source said it should be left to “common sense”. The source said Azad, son of former Bihar Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhagwat Jha Azad, believes that the only leader who can give sleepless nights to the Narendra Modi-led BJP is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is obviously the tiger in the first reference.