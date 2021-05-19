Delhi Confidential: The Defence

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Tuesday made an emotional pitch during a virtual press conference to clarify his position against allegations raised by former MP and JAP leader Pappu Yadav, who is also from Bihar. Days after Yadav accused him of keeping around 30 ambulances unused at his residence in Bihar, Rudy explained that ambulance services were being run by different panchayats in his constituency Saran. The ambulances were bought using his MPLADS fund and handed over to the panchayats, he said. Rudy showed bundles of documents in his defence and raised questions on Yadav, against whom, he said, dozens of cases were pending. He showed documents to prove that the ambulances were parked at a government-owned community centre and not at his residence. The former Union minister made a strong pitch for everyone to “see the truths and facts”.

On A Par

PAKISTAN Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday appointed Moeed Yusuf – who was Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning – as the National Security Adviser. He has also been given a Cabinet Minister’s rank, which makes him on a par with India’s NSA Ajit Doval. Yusuf and Doval had been in touch and conducting back-channel talks, which led to the thaw in bilateral ties. Yusuf, who was associate vice-president at the Asia Center at the United States Institute of Peace, is a PhD in political science from Boston University.

New Strategy

DELHI’S LARGEST Covid care centre, the 500-bed Radha Soami Satsang Beas, is struggling against monkey menace. With no immediate arrangements for a langur to scare the monkeys away, the ITBP, which manages the facility, has put up cutouts of langurs at several places around the centre. The ITBP claimed the monkeys are specifically targeting those wearing PPE kits. “These cutouts are randomly rotated daily to new places across the centre so that the monkey groups cannot guess these being static and are not real,” ITBP said in a statement.