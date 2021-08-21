Delhi confidential: Beyond Politics

ON THE birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid tributes at Parliament. He tweeted: “Paid tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary at Parliament House today.” Singh is considered one of the more approachable BJP leaders in the current regime. The gesture comes at a time when battle lines are hardened between the Government and the Opposition since the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which was a near washout.

Special Day

WHILE TWO RSS Pracharaks – Saudan Singh and V Satish – have been absorbed into the BJP, a former Pracharak took a leap of a different kind on Friday. Arvind Menon, who had steered BJP in Madhya Pradesh as general secretary (organisation) for long, got married in Kerala’s Guruvayur temple. His move on the eve of Thiruvonam, Kerala’s most important festival, has surprised many. After the wedding, Menon tweeted pictures of him with his bride and Kerala BJP leaders, and sought blessings. While Singh and Satish continue to be Pracharaks, Menon, who had given up his responsibilities as a Pracharak a year ago, will continue to be a BJP secretary, sources said.

Under Scanner

IIT KHARAGPUR has lately been in the news for unpopular reasons. Recently the teachers association of the institute had written to the Education Minister seeking his intervention to get PhD scholars back on campus. The teachers it appears are upset with the director’s slow decision-making on this front. Now, it has emerged, that the Bar Council of India has written a letter to the director seeking an explanation from him as to how the institute appointed a professor of engineering as the Dean of the Law School. The appointment, according to the BCI, is in violation of its Rules on Legal Education 2008. A copy of this missive has been marked to the Education Ministry as well.