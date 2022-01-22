Delhi confidential: Flashback Mode

ANNIVERSARIES APPEAR to have become the new fad in political parties as it has become an opportunity to appropriate, take credit or slam opposition. However, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar took it to a different level on Friday when he tweeted about the 11th anniversary of his disclosure on irregularities in the 2G spectrum allocation. “Flashback to 11 years ago”, when he “outed” Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and P Chidambaram, he said in a tweet. Chandrasekhar, then a Rajya Sabha MP, also remembered those who backed him. In another tweet, the minister said he “paid a heavy price” for his disclosure, which included “tax raids, harassment, disrupting and losses in business” with which he was associated. “But it left me with a permanent determined resolve to always fight Cong goons n crooks,” he tweeted.

Testing Positive

MEGHALAYA CHIEF Minister Conrad Sangma, who held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi on Thursday, has tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet on Friday, Sangma said, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their symptoms and test if necessary.” Sangma had met Shah and Sarma to resolve Meghalaya’s boundary dispute with Assam and submitted a report on possible resolution with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Doctor, Minister

DR JITENDRA SINGH is one of the busiest minister in the Modi administration with as many as six portfolios under him – as Minister of Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, MoS for the PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space. But this has not kept him from juggling roles as a political leader on one hand, and a medical doctor on the other. During the pandemic, Singh has been in constant touch with central government officers who have been struck with Covid-19, monitoring their health on the phone and giving them medical advice.