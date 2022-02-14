Delhi Confidential: The Countdown

BUREAUCRATS ALWAYS come under pressure from political leadership to deliver in a stipulated time when it comes to flagship programmes or popular schemes that could be highlighted during elections. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has a unique way to push officials in his ministry to pull up their sleeves. He has placed a digital panel that counts the number of days for this government to meet the targets. The digital countdown display, which is placed in his rooms in both the offices — Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) in Electronics Niketan and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Labour Ministry – shows the number of days left in this government’s term. Chandrasekhar tells his officials he has only limited days to meet his target and fulfill the government’s promises, so they have to perform according to his deadlines. On Sunday, the panel showed ‘717 Days Remaining’.

Between The Lines A LINE tucked deep inside the Quad foreign ministers’ joint statement that they are “exploring a track 1.5 dialogue between our respective strategic thinkers” has sent a shot of adrenaline coursing through India’s strategic corps and think tanks. For the chosen ones, it could mean access to the top in the foreign policy establishment, open doors to funding, and of course, travel to far off Quad member capitals. Photo Proof UNHAPPY OVER states not inviting MPs for foundation laying and inauguration functions of works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the Ministry of Rural Development has come up with an idea to ensure that this does not happen. The ministry has asked the states to upload a “good quality” photograph each of the inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies, showing the MP along with the plaque, on the scheme’s portal. Besides, it has asked states to ensure that no such complaints should be received from the MPs in this respect.