Premium

Delhi Confidential: R-Day Pride

The tableau highlights the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at property mapping.

google-preferred-btn
Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Rajiv Ranjan Singh republic dayRajiv Ranjan Singh

For the officials of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, led by Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, this year’s Republic Day will be special. The ministry’s tableau has been selected for display at Kartavya Path after almost a decade. The tableau highlights the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at property mapping. It features a rural house resting on a palm, with a traditional toran adorning the entrance. The last time the ministry’s tableau participated in the R-Day parade was in 2016.

Movie Time

After a busy fortnight of organisational restructuring and marathon meetings, the BJP has planned a special screening of the movie Border 2 over the weekend. According to party sources, “some senior leaders”, including the party’s new national president, Nitin Nabin, are expected to watch the morning screening at Delite Diamond Cinema. The show is being organised by the party’s Delhi unit and several of the potential attendees are hoping that they get to informally interact with senior party leaders, including their new party president, on the sidelines of the show.

In or Out?

EVEN AS the United States withdrew from the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, an inter-governmental organisation based in Stockholm, two weeks ago, a representative of the US — Election Assistance Commission Commissioner Christy A McCormick — attended the Election Commission’s international conference in the Capital on Wednesday. The conference was organised in partnership with International IDEA, whose secretary-general in his address flagged the increasing “election denialism”, including by US politicians.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
national anthem, Vande Mataram, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Constituent Assembly, protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram, Indian express news, current affairs
Govt discusses protocols akin to national anthem for Vande Mataram
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
India bowling vs New zealand
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement