Delhi Confidential: R-Day Pride

For the officials of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, led by Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’, this year’s Republic Day will be special. The ministry’s tableau has been selected for display at Kartavya Path after almost a decade. The tableau highlights the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) Scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at property mapping. It features a rural house resting on a palm, with a traditional toran adorning the entrance. The last time the ministry’s tableau participated in the R-Day parade was in 2016.

Movie Time

After a busy fortnight of organisational restructuring and marathon meetings, the BJP has planned a special screening of the movie Border 2 over the weekend. According to party sources, “some senior leaders”, including the party’s new national president, Nitin Nabin, are expected to watch the morning screening at Delite Diamond Cinema. The show is being organised by the party’s Delhi unit and several of the potential attendees are hoping that they get to informally interact with senior party leaders, including their new party president, on the sidelines of the show.