Delhi Confidential: ‘Unofficial’ Review

RAILWAY MINISTER Ashwini Vaishnaw has a unique way of reviewing the projects of his ministry. He often goes on unannounced inspections to redeveloped stations and other railway-related venues and engages in conversations with passengers, TTEs and cleaning crew about the project. His close aides say this informal sharing of information may not happen during routine official briefings. Recently, Vaishnaw was travelling on a train between two project inaugurations in Rajasthan when he struck a conversation with officers about execution gaps, construction bottlenecks and engineering solutions. After the discussions, he convened a meeting with senior officials regarding the redressal of specific issues such as underpass water leakage, said sources.

In Company of Film Stars

AFTER CYCLING with Jackie Shroff in Mumbai earlier this week, Union Sports and Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrated International Yoga Day with another film star in the Capital on Sunday. He practiced yoga alongside actor Akshay Kumar at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. In a conversation with the actor, the minister also spoke of his love for cycling and his inspiration for the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative launched by his ministry. Mandaviya has been participating in cycling events across the country with people from different walks of life — students, police personnel, health professionals, journalists among others.

Plantation Drive on Birthday

AMID THE ongoing preparations for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh early next year, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has decided to run a week-long plantation drive from July 1 — on the birthday of party president Akhilesh Yadav — in all 403 Assembly segments in the state. A similar initiative is being run by the ruling BJP called ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’, linking love for mothers to nature. The SP has sent written communications to its district units to make arrangements for the campaign. According to party leaders, the drive is aimed at making UP “pollution free”.