Looking UP, finally

SENIOR CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi is finally set to travel to Uttar Pradesh for campaigning. His absence from the campaign for the first four phases of the election had surprised many in the party. Rahul traveled to Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand and made several trips to Punjab but stayed away from Uttar Pradesh so far. He traveled to Varanasi last week but that was mainly to pay obeisance at Guru Ravidas temple with an eye on Punjab. In the next couple of days, he is set to travel to Prayagraj and Amethi, his old Lok Sabha seat.

Additional Charge PROF DINESH Saklani, the newly appointed director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), will also be the chairperson of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for the time being. The NCTE chairperson’s post was being held by Odisha cadre IAS officer Manoj Ahuja, who has moved to Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Ahuja was also steering the CBSE as its chairperson, a post now being handled as an additional charge by Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Education.