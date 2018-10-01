Delhi Confidential: Puja Plans

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

THERE IS no end to Rahul Gandhi’s temple runs. After Kailash Mansarovar, the self-proclaimed Shiv devotee started his Madhya Pradesh Assembly election campaign visiting a famous Ram temple in Chitrakoot. His new-found interest in temples is prompting party leaders also to play religious politics. So when Somen Mitra, the newly-elected president of the West Bengal Congress, and his team called on Rahul the other day, they had a request. They wanted him to visit a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced a grant of Rs 10,000 to every community Durga Puja held in the state. Bengal Congress leaders say Gandhi has agreed. According to the tentative plan, he could visit Kolkata on October 17.

Nehru Connection

THE BJP-LED government may be trying to dilute the contribution of the Nehru-Gandhi family in nation-building, but External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recalled “with pride” at the United Nations General Assembly that the first woman to occupy the chair of the President of the Assembly was an Indian, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, in 1953 during the 8th session. Pandit, who was Nehru’s sister, was also Indian Ambassador to the US. Swaraj, who gave a speech in Hindi at the UNGA for the third year in a row, shared this feat by Pandit, while congratulating Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, who was elected as UNGA President last week.

Open To Ideas

TRIPURA CHIEF Minister Biplab Kumar Deb may be hitting the headlines for his remarks. But he does take every suggestion to promote his state seriously, according to his aides. Recently, at a brief meeting with him in Delhi, Amir Chand, veteran RSS pracharak and Sanskar Bharti’s assistant organising secretary, told Deb that bamboo flutes in Tripura are unique and most of the renowned flute players, including Hariprasad Chaurasia, use them. In no time, the chief minister invited flutist Babul Debnath, who explained to him about different flutes. Determined to promote the “thriving cultural essence of Tripura”, Deb has now announced to set up a flute performance research institute in Agartala. Flutes from Tripura will also be a prominent item in the state’s tourism directories.

Change of Venue

IT IS a common practice for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which deals with geriatric welfare policies, to hold award functions on October 1, the ‘International Day of Older Persons’. This year too Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will confer the “Vayoshreshtha Samman” on eminent senior citizens and institutions for their services towards the cause of the elderly persons. This year, however, the ministry’s annual walkathon to mark the day, which sees a few thousand senior citizens in attendance, will move to a new venue from its usual venue at India Gate Lawns. In its 15th year, the walkathon this year will be flagged off by minister Thaawarchand Gehlot at 7 am at the Commonwealth Games village.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App