Delhi Confidential: Hunt For A Successor

The long-awaited meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), to put in place a viable alternative leadership arrangement after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as Congress president, could be held by this month-end. Some senior party leaders suggested that the CWC could start the election process to pick Rahul’s successor given that there is no consensus among the senior leadership on any name. Some CWC members are said to have already handed over names of their choice to AICC general secretary in charge of administration, Motilal Vora. Now that the crisis in Karnataka is over, and Rahul is expected to be back in India in the next few days, the CWC, it is learnt, could meet soon.

RTI Off Air

Advertising

Even as opposition parties and activists are criticising the government’s proposed amendment to the Right To Information Act, 2005, terming it a move to dilute the legislation, another small but significant blow to the RTI movement may have come about three months ago. “Jaan-ne Ka Haq”, a popular weekly show aired on Doordarshan since 2006 on RTI, has been discontinued. It is learnt that the show was discontinued temporarily to make space for special shows during the Lok Sabha polls, but it has not been on air since. The show has had a 13-year run and was telecast twice over the weekends, hosting lawyers and RTI experts who discussed how to use the law effectively.

Walking Out Of A Fix

The Congress on Wednesday may have been saved from finding itself in a second tricky situation within days when the party staged a walkout before the UAPA amendment Bill was put to a voice vote. Last week, during passage of the NIA amendment Bill, the Congress found itself in a spot when AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi demanded a division on voice vote, and Home Minister Amit Shah pounced on the opportunity, saying it would expose those who purportedly stand with terrorism. The Congress had then requested the Speaker to pass the Bill by voice vote. This time, the Congress, which criticised the UAPA Bill, walked out before it was put to a voice vote. Owaisi, like last time, demanded division again.

Egg On Veg Table

Nearly half the MPs are new to Lok Sabha, and their unfamiliarity with rules and customs seems to have made things tough for Parliament staff. Earlier this week, a new woman MP from Trinamool Congress went to Parliament canteen for MPs and ordered an omelette during lunch time. As she did not get it for a while, the MP asked what had happened to her order. The staff told her that the omelette was ready but could not be served on the table she was sitting at, as it was reserved for vegetarians. The table had a board written in Hindi and English, stating that it was reserved for vegetarians, but the MP insisted that her omelette should be served there. The staff had to finally agree.