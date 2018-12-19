Delhi Confidential: In Line of Fire

With the Congress raising its pitch over the alleged scam in the Rafale deal despite the Supreme Court dismissing a petition seeking a court-monitored probe, the BJP is getting its ammunition ready to counter the allegations. At the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, party MPs were asked to train their guns on Rahul Gandhi — the party is already seeking an apology from the Congress president for raising charges of corruption in the deal. All MPs were handed a copy of Yathavat, a bi-monthly edited by Ram Bahadur Rai, journalist and prominent anti-Emergency activist who heads the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. The magazine cover has Rahul’s face morphed into a fighter jet, with “Rafale Aa Mujhe Maar (come Rafale, hit me)” written on it. The MPs were seen holding a copy of the magazine inside Lok Sabha during the ruckus over the Rafale issue on Tuesday.

Advertising

Taking On Men

With the women’s reservation Bill pending before Parliament for a decade now, a group of women who found no way to rescue it with the help of existing political parties have now formed a new party — the National Women’s Party (NWP). It was launched in the national capital on Tuesday. Claiming that they drew inspiration from a party by the same name in the US, Dr Swetha Shetty, a medical professional, said the new outfit will fight for women who have been let down by the system. Shetty said this is the only way to fight male domination in the political spehere.

Dial D For Denial

The Election Commission’s position on electoral bonds was made clear back in May 2017, when the Commission wrote to the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice describing the move to issue electoral bonds a “retrograde step”, as it would “compromise transparency” in political funding. What is also widely known is that the Commission had written to the Law Ministry subsequently, objecting to amendments in the Representation of the People (RP) Act, which exempt political parties from disclosing donations received through electoral bonds. Interestingly, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, the Department of Economic Affairs on Tuesday said the government had not received any concern from the EC on the issue of electoral bonds. This denial seems to have left many bewildered.