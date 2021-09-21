Delhi confidential: Off To The Hills

Till Sunday night, Rahul Gandhi had no plan to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi, the new Punjab Chief Minister. On Monday, however, he decided to attend the oath-taking function of the new government. Rahul landed in Chandigarh, attended the ceremony and then took off to Shimla to join his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has a bungalow at Chharabra. Earlier in the day, Sonia landed in Chandigarh and went to Shimla by road. Rahul and Priyanka are expected to be back in a couple of days.

Changing Colours

AFTER JOINING Trinamool Congress, Babul Supriyo has been quick to accept his new role. Supriyo not only changed his Twitter profile picture to one in which he is being greeted by his new party leader Mamata Banerjee, he also took a dig at his former party colleague Dilip Ghosh, who on Monday was made the BJP national vice-president. Posting a screenshot of purportedly Ghosh’s social media profile description, where his new designation is written in Bengali, Supriyo tweeted to say that Ghosh had described his new role in “wrong Bangla”. He even said “on a lighter note” that Ghosh would need to borrow from him the Bengali grammar book ‘Barnaparichay’.

Upskilling Plan

THE GOVERNMENT wants to upgrade the skills of the civil servants, make them future ready, and for that it is seeking the expertise of the private sector. It has invited bids from consultants to come on board and prepare what is called the Framework of Roles, Activities and Competencies for civil servants in India. Each competency will have multiple levels of proficiency, organised in a manner depicting gradual progression from one level to the other. Thus, as civil service officials progress in their career, the government desires that they gain new competencies and evolve. Through the framework, civil servants will have visibility of the roles, activities and competencies required to effectively deliver on the outcomes expected from them currently and in future, the bid document says.