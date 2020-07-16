Delhi Confidential: Meeting Buzz

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s reported remarks at an NSUI meeting on Wednesday sent the party into a tizzy. Speaking to office-bearers of the party’s students wing, Rahul is said to have observed that whosoever wants to leave the party will leave and they should not be unduly worried about it. He reportedly added that when a big leader leaves the party, it will open doors for youths like them. The Congress immediately denied he made any such remark, as it was being read in the context of speculation that Sachin Pilot could leave the party.

Turning To Prayer

With six NSCN-IM cadres gunned down by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh four days ago and peace talks with the Indian government having reached a stalemate, the NSCN-IM has appealed to Nagas across states to turn to prayer. The group has declared July 19 as a day of fasting and prayer for the Council of Nagalim Churches. It has called upon Nagas to pray for the destruction of all spiritual forces that are “working against” them and for reconciliation so that an early solution can be reached.

Talking Ties

Russia is quite active on the diplomatic channels as India and China are locked in a border standoff for more than nine weeks now. On Wednesday, a telephone conversation took place between Indian ambassador D Bala Venkatesh Varma and Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, in which bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were discussed. A day earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met ambassador Varma and they discussed cooperation at international platforms, including in the context of India’s election to the UN Security Council in 2021-2022 as a non-permanent member.

