Delhi Confidential: Investment ‘dhandapani’

LEADER OF Opposition Rahul Gandhi had a witty comeback to a social media post by his investment adviser, Muthukrishnan Dhandapani, praising the Congress leader for respecting professional relation-ships despite political differences. Dhandapani, who has been handling Gandhi’s investments since 2013, said he has been a “strong supporter” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi “from 2014 to 2024” but that has not affected their working relationship. Responding to him, Gandhi quipped, “Muthu ji, your political views are your own — but please do speed up the returns on my investments.”

Promises to Keep

At the launch of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s books ‘The Bench, the Bar and the Bizarre’ and ‘The Lawful and Awful’ on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was candid enough to admit that though the books were sent to him 25 days ago, he could not read them in detail as he was busy campaigning for the Assembly polls. Attorney General R Venkataramani, who spoke next, started his address with the declaration that he had read the books. Backing his claim with proof, he even held the books up to show the flags he had placed in between the pages.