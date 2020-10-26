Delhi Confidential: Promoting Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi

As Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi seems to be soft-selling his constituency to outsiders. Of late, his office has been making and promoting short films on aspects linked to the place. A film on Edakkal caves — believed to have been created by arrows shot by Luv and Kush — had almost 2 lakh views. Attempts are being made to promote talented youngsters — singers, sportspersons and students who did well in exams — from the constituency through videos. A short film made on a tribal farmer was a hit. The MP’s office has made seven such films in the last few weeks. Sources said they have gathered a lot of interest even outside Wayanad.

Party Matters

After the appointment of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as president of the West Bengal Congress unit, lobbying has begun for a leadership change in Assam, which goes to Assembly polls next year along with Bengal. Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, who is the PCC president, was appointed in 2016 and many leaders argue the party should change him – their argument being Bora was once an accused in a murder case. Those close to Bora say there is no case against him now and he got a clean chit from the court. While Harish Rawat, who was AICC in charge of Assam, ruled out a leadership change in February, those eyeing for the post are hoping that the new in-charge Jitendra Singh will have a fresh look at the issue.

Flood Forecast

After forecasting the last couple of cyclones, including Amphan, with great accuracy, the Met Department and the Earth Sciences Ministry will now be making flash flood forecasts not just for the country, but for South Asia as well, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka. The IMD will put into place an automated mode of dissemination through platforms like social media to reach disaster authorities as fast as possible.

