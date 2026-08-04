Delhi Confidential: Congress’s Kerala Giants

Rahul Gandhi seems really proud of the Congress MPs from Kerala and does not hide it either. On a day when the Lok Sabha was adjourned following protests by the Opposition, Rahul was surrounded by the party MPs from Kerala. Rahul introduced former Kerala PCC president and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran as the “lion of Kannur”, referring to Sudhakaran’s fierce political rivalry and ideological turf war with the Communists in northern Kerala. He then turned to Alappuzha MP K C Venugopal, calling him “tiger of Alleppey”. When Mavelikkara MP K Suresh entered, a journalist asked Rahul what he would call him. Rahul said “he is the elephant”, apparently referring to longevity of Suresh’s term. This is Suresh’s eighth stint as a Lok Sabha member.

Joining Lag

Days after the Centre carried out a major Secretary-level reshuffle, several senior officers are yet to take charge of their new assignments. Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, who was appointed Secretary in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, has not yet assumed his new office. Consequently, Naresh Pal Gangwar is yet to take up his new assignment as Higher Education Secretary. Meanwhile, Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bhardwaj retired Friday, leaving the ministry without a full-time Secretary for time being.

Plaque Promise

On the occasion of Natio­nal Organ Donation Day Monday, several donor fami­lies were felicitated by apex organ regulator — National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) — in New Delhi. However, one of the persons felicitated at the ceremony, a child, was upset for not receiving a wo­oden plaque along with the certificate. He wanted to show it to others back home. While officials from NOTTO could not arrange a plaque immed­iately, they promised to send it to the child afterwards.